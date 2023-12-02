OXFORD, Miss. — Jaylen Murray scored seven straight points to help unbeaten Ole Miss close out a come-from-behind 80-77 win over Memphis on Saturday.

The Rebels have started the season with seven straight wins under first-year coach Chris Beard.

Murray made 4 of 6 from behind the arc to lead Ole Miss with 22 points and distributed nine assists. Memphian Matthew Murrell hit 6 of 7 from deep and scored 20 points and Allen Flanigan had 18 points. Ole Miss shot 11 of 22 from behind the arc.

David Jones led Memphis with 22 points. Malcolm Dandridge added 13 points and Nick Jourdain 10.

Jahvon Quinerly hit two free throws with 3:32 left to make it 71-68 in Memphis’ favor. But Flanigan responded scoring back-to-back at the basket, the second with 2:45 to put Mississippi in front. Nick Jourdain’s basket gave the Tigers their final lead, 73-72. Murray hit a 3 and answered two Malcolm Dandridge layups to tie the game with a jumper and a layup with :18 left for a 79-77 lead. Jaemyn Brakefield hit the second of two free throws in the final seconds to set the final margin.

Memphis won five straight games to start the season before falling to Villanova in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.

Ole Miss has won five of the last seven games against Memphis in a series that dates back more than 113 years.

Memphis (5-2) plays at VCU Wednesday.

Ole Miss plays host to Central Florida Tuesday.