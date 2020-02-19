Rebels rally falls short at Missouri

Columbia, Missouri– Xavier Pinson scored a career-high 32 points on 9-of-13 shooting and missed just one free throw in 11 attempts and Missouri beat Ole Miss 71-68 on Tuesday night.

Dru Smith added 17 points for the Tigers going 9 for 10 from the foul line.

In Missouri’s win last Saturday over No. 11 Auburn, Pinson and Smith combined for 56 of the team’s 85 points.

Both teams led for portions of the second half leading up to a tie at 63 with less than two minutes remaining. Pinson and Smith hit eight key free throws, and the Tigers’ defense held the Rebels to just four points.

Breein Tyree led the Rebels with 29 points.