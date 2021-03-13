Ready for St. Patrick’s Day? Try this recipe for slow cooker corned beef and cabbage

CHICAGO — The City of Chicago dyed the Chicago River green on Saturday to honor its long standing St. Patrick's Day tradition, but this time, there was be no crowd gathered to watch.

Before the pandemic, thousands would gather to watch the Chicago Plumbers Union Local 130 dye the river emerald green. However, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the city did not publicize this year's event. The river was dyed green around 7 a.m. Saturday.