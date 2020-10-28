Read: Tennessee, Arkansas release White House COVID-19 Task Force report

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee and Arkansas health officials released the report sent to them by the White House COVID 19 Task Force which shows where each stands when it comes to the pandemic.

The latest resport was received on October 25, and indicates that both states are in what health officials consider the red zone for cases last week.

Tennessee has the nineth highest rate of new cases in the country and the 12th highest rate when it comes to test positivity. Approximately 25 percent of new cases are being reported from Shelby, Knox and Davidson counties. Ninety-eight percent of all counties have moderate or high levels of transmission, the report said.

The state saw an average of 264 new cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the national average of 133 per 100,000.

According to the White House task force, Arkansas has the 13th highest rate of new cases in the country and came in 22nd nationally when it comes to test positivity.

There is some good news as the report indicated there has been some stability when it comes to new cases and test positivity over the last week.

The counties with the highest number of cases include Pulaski, Washington and Craighead. For Craighead County, the task force specifically said health officials would have to change their game plan.

“Need a different strategy for reducing transmission; what worked in the summer is not working in the fall with cooler weather and considering COVID fatigue,” the report said. “Keep mask requirements in place and promot physical distancing, hand hygiene, avoiding crowds in public and social gatherings in private, and ensuring flu immunizations.”

The task force recommended a new campaign to encourage and incentivize residents to get tested.