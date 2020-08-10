Read: New directive from health department takes effect Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department issued a new health directive that takes effect on Monday.
The directive sets new rules for restaurants, courts, nursing homes and schools. For instance, restuarants may only serve alcohol with food and they must close at 10 p.m.
Restaurants are also prohibited from playing music that is so loud it would require customers to raise their voices to be heard.
Read the new health directive here
