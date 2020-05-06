Four female juveniles issued summons after rash of car break-ins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating a rash of car break-ins involving at least one of their own.

According to police, a woman was looking out of her window when she saw someone breaking into cars at a parking lot at Second and Jefferson. The suspects took off in a gray van with two black stripes on the hood.

When officers arrived they found the suspects had broken into three cars before targeting several more vehicles at Main and Shadyac.

While most of those vehicles belonged to residents, at least one belonged to an officer.

Officers were eventually able to locate the vehicle and detained four female juveniles. All four were issued juvenile summons and released to their parents.