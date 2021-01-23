Rapper Lil Baby, Councilman Smiley put on coat drive in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Elected officials and a worldwide music star, Lil Baby, came together to give back to the Memphis community in a much-needed time.

Sounds of Memphis rap and hit songs from Atlanta-born rapper Lil Baby, echoing through Frayser. The event arranged by Memphis city councilman JB Smiley in cooperation with Lil Baby’s team.

The event allowed hundreds of families to go home with new coats for the winter.

“It’s amazing being able to connect with so many different people and allowing the opportunity for people to come together to help one another. It’s a beautiful thing,” Dazayah Walker, Lil Baby’s Administrative Coordinator, said.

Lil Baby’s team explained the rapper surveyed the country to identity communities that could use a helping hand, and Memphis seemed like a natural fit.

Giving back to the community seemingly more crucial than ever before, considering the financial hardships COVID-19 has laid onto low-income families that were already struggling to get.

“Just helping people that do not have, keeping them warm during these times, it’s really important, especially during COVID,” JB Smiley, of the Memphis City Council, said.

But Saturday’s event, also an opportunity to send a message. Memphis elected officials hoping adults and children alike will see the government working with a world-wide celebrity rapper showing the community is more powerful when it works together.

“It’s important for them to see us actively engaged in what happens here, actively giving back, supporting the community. So, when they come of age, they understand the importance of community,” Smiley said.

Organizers of the event are hopeful similar charity drives will be held in the future.