Memphis woman indicted after ’emaciated’ dog discovered at her home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was recently indicted by a grand jury in connection to a shocking case of animal cruelty.

According to authorities, police were called to the 4200 block of Hobson Cove in Raleigh on June 12. When they arrived they found a dog that neighbors said had been abandoned at the property for at least two weeks.

The animal was “emaciated” having been attached to a post in the carport by a two-foot leash. He didn’t have any water and was unable to walk or even lift his head. A leg injury had also been left untreated for some time.

The dog was in such poor shape that it had to be euthanized, officials said.

The homeowner was identified as 27-year-old Virnisha White. She was arrested and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals. A picture of White was not available.