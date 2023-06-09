MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thieves broke into a tire shop in Raleigh overnight, causing excessive damage and stealing thousands worth of wheels and tires.

The business, RNR Tire Express, is located in the 2900 block of Covington Pike. According to the general manager, James Clayton, three vehicles came to the shop, and about six people were involved.

Clayton says this is the second day in a row the business has been targeted. Thursday night, seven to eight cars filed into the parking lot. A truck backed into the business, and more than a dozen people ransacked the shop.

He believes the same people returned Friday to steal what they didn’t get Thursday. “Whatever they didn’t get last night as far as matching sets, they kinda came back and finished it. They saw that we repaired everything– because we repaired the glass. We want to be able to serve our customers.”

According to Clayton, this is the fifth time the shop has been burglarized this year. “Why? We just don’t understand why,” he said. “Everybody’s hiring. Why would someone want to take the easy way out and the most dangerous way out? To do that, risking so much for them personally to take from people that are trying to work every day.”

This comes just two days after Buster’s liquor store in East Memphis was robbed and vandalized. According to the office manager, about 10 vehicles were involved. A truck backed into the business, and 12 people went in and burglarized the store.

The office manager says she believes the cost to repair the damage will outweigh the cost of replacing the alcohol they lost.

This is a developing story. WREG will provide more details as they become available.