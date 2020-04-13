Breaking News
Raleigh shooting leaves one man in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in the Raleigh area on Monday afternoon.

According to Memphis police, it happened at the intersection of Cypress Road and Chapel Road, which is a block from Warford Street, just before 4 p.m.

The man was rushed to the Regional Medical Center.

At this time, Memphis police have not released information on a potential suspect.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

