Raleigh shooting leaves one man in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in the Raleigh area on Monday afternoon.

According to Memphis police, it happened at the intersection of Cypress Road and Chapel Road, which is a block from Warford Street, just before 4 p.m.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting near the intersection of Chapel and Cypress. One male shooting victim was located. He was xported to ROH in critical condition.

No suspect info is available at this time. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 13, 2020

The man was rushed to the Regional Medical Center.

At this time, Memphis police have not released information on a potential suspect.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.