MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Raleigh man has been indicted in the shooting death of a teen, the District Attorney’s Office announced.

According to officials, Travis Rogers pulled a gun on Jamarion Williams, 16, and shot him while the victim was sitting in a car in the 2800 block of Thomas in Frayser.

Williams died from the injuries.

Authorities believe the shooting stemmed from a disagreement between the two.

Rogers was indicted on a first-degree murder charge.