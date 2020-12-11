Raleigh man indicted after male visitor shot inside his home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Grand Jury returned an indictment against a Raleigh man accused of killing another man he found inside his apartment with his girlfriend over the summer.

According to the District Attorney’s office, Brandon McWay, 36, was charged with second-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possesion of a gun.

In June 2020, McWay reportedly returned home early to find Bryan Washington, 35, hiding in a bedroom closet. McWay shot him multiple times leading to the man’s death several hours later.

According to authorities, McWay shared the home at the Highland Chateau apartments with his girlfriend. Washington had been visiting her when McWay returned home unannounced.

Previously, McWay had been convicted of attempted second-degree murder in 2006 and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

