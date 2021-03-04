Raleigh daycare forced to close after arson damages building, bus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Twenty-six children have to find new care after investigators say someone set their daycare bus and building on fire.

Two fires struck Better Choice Childcare in Raleigh on Tuesday. The Memphis Fire Department says both were intentionally set.

“I just don’t understand. It’s baffling and it’s hurtful,” said Shaundra Shaw, who owns the daycare on Stage Road. “I haven’t had sleep or really been able to eat since any of this happened.”

Security cameras caught two people setting the place on fire. First the bus, then hours later, the building was targeted again.

Shaw said there were multiple fires set within the building. The bus is so damaged it’s nearly unrecognizeable.

DAYCARE TARGETED: Who set a daycare bus and building on fire? Investigators want to find who forced A Better Choice Childcare Center to close and 26 children without a place to go. The owner calls the alleged arson, “a smack in the face.” Her message at 6 @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/WhlBcRE4P5 — Shay Arthur (@ShayA_WREG3) March 4, 2021

“Transportation is a really big deal. Also, especially during the warmer summer months we do weekly fieldtrips with our kids so we do the fire museum, we do parks,” Shaw said.

She said she has no enemies, and no idea why someone would do this. In fact she calls her three full-time staff members, the children and their parents at the center family.

They do turkey giveaways at Thanksgiving and deliver toys at Christmas.

“It’s always about just being family and being that extra support to the families,” she said.

But now that support will be missing. The daycare now forced to close for months for repairs.

“Evidently something is mentally wrong or something is wrong to want to do this, especially to a place where kids have to come,” Shaw said.

If you think you know anything call Crime Stoppers 901-208-CASH or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.