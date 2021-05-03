Raleigh community devastated after 10-year-old girl was stabbed to death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis family and our entire community were rocked by an unthinkable loss.

Police say a woman stabbed her ten-year-old daughter to death and severely injured another family member. Everyone is confused and still processing what happened.

There’s one glimmer of hope — the other stabbing victim was released from the hospital and is now home surrounded by family, as she has a long recovery ahead.

Memphis Police say Kamari’s mother, Lawrencia Reed, stabbed her Friday night. Sadly, Kamari didn’t survive.

Police say Reed also stabbed Kamari’s aunt, who spent days in the hospital fighting for her life. Akeria Reed spoke from her hospital bed at a vigil last night in Kamari’s honor.

“This is a big loss for all of us. This is hard. This is just a big pill to swallow,” Akeria said.

Akeria is just 18-year-old and looked at her older sister as more of a best friend. The family says they’re hurt and confused by what could have led to this as police say reed is currently being evaluated.

Mental health counselors say it will be very important for the community to support this family as they try to make sense of this tragedy.

“Anytime the community experiences this kind of collective grief as a result of such a tragic event there’s so many feelings that can come up whether it be anger, despair or numbing,” Eraina Schauss, a Trauma Mental Health Counselor, said.

That’s why doctors say it’s important to have public spaces for grieving like Sunday night’s vigils.

A Shelby County Schools spokesperson said Kamari attended Lucy E. Campbell Elementary. They had grief counselors available Monday and are working to provide additional support to students.

The family says they’re finalizing funeral plans for Kamari. As far as the investigation, police haven’t said how long her mother will be evaluated or what’s next.