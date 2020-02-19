Rain predictions worry Quitman County flood victims

QUITMAN COUNTY, Miss. — Emergency Management officials in Quitman County are worried about the Coldwater River as forecasters are predicting rain in the coming days.

Quitman County Emergency Management Director Jimmy Mathews says the river could rise to dangerous levels if it rains again.

“The National Weather Service is predicting a half to three quarters of an inch of rain over the next few days,” Mathews said. “That will affect us cause the Coldwater doesn’t take much to back up to flood stage.”

In the Marks area, crews filled up about 3,000 sandbags around the downtown area.

Mathews says a few homes are surrounded by water but the level of the Coldwater River is dropping and they have not had any evacuations.

The number of roads closed due to flooding dropped from 22 to 10 but people living in the area say it is nothing to celebrate.

"We have had high water and water come up in my home," one person told WREG. "We had to move out."

Although some Quitman County residents are facing their own flooding issues, they are hoping the water level does not get as bad as the Pearl River in the Jackson-Metro area.

The Mississippi Task Force One from DeSoto County is assisting with flood relief efforts near Jackson and helped a stranded boater along the Black River, near Edwards, Mississippi.

"We launched two inflatable rescue boats as well as an unmanned aerial device to the situation and we were able to locate the subject stranded in the trees and safely recovered the boater and brought him back to shore," Deputy Task Force Leader for Mississippi Task Force One Ben McMinn said.

The Pearl River has crested but Deputy Chief McMinn says his crew will stay in the Jackson-Metro area through Thursday to help with flash flooding concerns.