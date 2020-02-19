Quitman County residents relieved as flooded Coldwater River recedes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUITMAN COUNTY, Miss. — People in Quitman County, Mississippi are thankful to see the Coldwater River finally starting to recede.

Since Friday, officials have been on high alert, urging residents to use caution after flood water closed as many as 22 county roads.

Now, at least for the time being, people are breathing a sigh of relief, and hoping their lives can get back to normal.

Friday, Wanda Bailey's mobile home near Marks, Mississippi was surrounded by flood water from the Coldwater River.



Wednesday the water was gone, but Bailey's daughter Crystal said her mom had to be evacuated by boat.



She's 60 years old," Crystal Bailey said. "It's hard for her wade water anywhere from knee deep to waist deep, you know.

She said the recent flood caused a lot of damage under her mom's mobile home. This isn't the first time her mom's had to seek shelter elsewhere, and no one seems to be able to solve the flooding problem.

"Several people said they were going to come, like MEMA, FEMA, but ain't nobody showed up yet." Bailey said.

Flooding in Quitman County, Mississippi

Flooding in Quitman County, Mississippi

Flooding in Quitman County, Mississippi

East of Lambert, Mississippi, it's neighbor helping neighbor in a small pocket of homes with Highway 322 on one side and the Coldwater River on the other.

"Time to build levees and pump it out of your yard," Kenneth Schiele said.

He and Billy Pinkston has set up pumps and sandbags to help protect their property.

Pinkston said flooding is a regular concern when you live by the Coldwater River. His neighbor wishes something could be done.

"They been swearing they was gonna dredge the river and do all that," Schiele said.

Quitman County's EMA director urged residents to stay vigilant as more rain is expected.