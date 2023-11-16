MEMPHIS – After that big win over Missouri has the Memphis Tigers knocking on the door of the Top 25, Memphis is back at it Friday night when they take on Alabama State. A team coached by former Tiger great Tony Madlock.

A game where newcomer Jahvon Quinerly is out to build on his great game against Mizzou.

Quinerly scoring a game high 18 points to go along with 8 boards, 5 assists and 3 steals. This after he scored 18 points just four times, all year, last season at Alabama.

For a second straight year, Penny Hardaway has hit the jackpot with a transfer point guard.

Last year, it was Kendric Davis.

This year, it’s Quinerly filling that role.

“Yeah, you’re talking about two great guards,” Hardaway said. “To have Kendrick Davis last year, an incredible scorer. Just a winner. Then to have JQ. Incredible playmaker and a guy that can score and can get things done for you. Winner. He’s won a lot in his career.”

“It means a lot. I mean, coming from your head coach, somebody who’s going to have that type of confidence in you. Kind of giving me the green light to run things that I want to run. Things that I see out there,” Quinerly said. “I know a lot of guys come here and they kind of take it for granted having a coach, at his stature. A Hall of Famer. I just want to take advantage.”

After the Alabama State game, the Tiger head to the Bahamas for the Battle for Atlantis tournament.