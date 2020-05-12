Questions raised over how COVID-19 deaths are classified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the pandemic continues to be a major health issue around the world, health leaders are determining how COVID-19 deaths are being classified.

There is a growing concern not all deaths related to the virus are being reported, particularly in nursing homes where death is a common situation.

“It’s something we’re exploring in-depth this week,” Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter said.

Her office plans to look at what other states and communities have done.

“So, there are may be some deaths that may be not accounted for that could be COVID-19 related,” Dr. Haushalter said. “What’s really important locally is we want to truly account for those deaths that are COVID-19 related but we also don’t want to inflate the numbers.”

Infectious Diease Specialist at Baptist Memorial Hospital, Dr. Steve Threlkeld says families visiting nursing homes can be a major issue.

“It’s a particularly important question because when COVID-19 gets into a nursing home and it spreads, presumably either a family member visiting a nursing home, it can spread like wildfire.”

Dr. Haushalter says the health department plans on getting guidance from the state health department to determine what’s best locally but also align with the rest of the state. The goal is not to under represent or over represent the deaths.



“So we will be working with the state to determine if someone is a presumptive COVID-19 death, how do we record that and record that accurately, that’s one. The other is there is a lot of discussion about postmortem and whether it should be done and should be recommended.”

A spokesperson with the state of Tennessee Health Department said this:

“In regard to classification of deaths, we are following CDC guidelines: www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/nvss/vsrg/vsrg03-508.pdf. COVID-19 deaths reported on our website are lab-confirmed. It is up to the discretion of the county medical examiner whether postmortem testing is performed, and Tennessee’s county medical examiners have received multiple updates with detailed instructions regarding the availability of postmortem testing. Our Office of the State Chief Medical Examiner is reviewing all death certificates and medical records, and if they determine a death is COVID-related, we ensure this is reflected on the death certificate.” Tennessee Health Department