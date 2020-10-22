Puck Food Hall in downtown Memphis will close, transition to events space

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Vendors inside a Memphis food hall say the food hall will soon be closing its doors. Business owners at Puck Food Hall, located in downtown, say the spot will transition to more of an events space.

COVID-19 is a major factor in the closure of Puck Food Hall. The hall opened on South Main in 2017 and was home to several eateries, a bar and Sweet Magnolia Gelato Company.

WREG featured the locally sourced, Mississippi-based sweet treat company several years ago. The business has been around for about a decade.

Hugh Balthrop, founder and owner of Sweet Magnolia Gelato Company says businesses inside Puck Food Hall tried to ride the pandemic out. Balthrop told WREG about another vendor at the location.

“Same time last year, he was doing probably $8,000 worth of business a week, and it went from that to $200. I mean people just stopped coming out, we had to shut down for a while,” Balthrop said.

Balthrop is now on the hunt for a new spot to continue providing his popular product.

“We just have to find another location that suits us, so the plan right now is to continue doing retail in the space until December,” he said. “We would love to stay in the downtown area. I mean south Main, we love it. We just made a lot of great connections with folks there. We’re here to win, and we’re going to continue to provide a great product.”

As far as the food hall concept, he hopes someday it can be tried again.

“I definitely think there’s room for it, and I think Memphis is a perfect fit for it,” Balthrop said.

Balthrop is asking anyone who might know of a good downtown spot to get in touch with him.

The owner of downtown bars Silly Goose and Pontotoc, who took over some of the food options inside the food hall, says they will begin dismantling the Huling Station outdoor eating area November 7.