Public health nurses get vaccine after months on front lines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As firefighters and police officers all signed up to get their COVID-19 vaccines Monday, so did another type of first responder.

Public health nurses are also in this first round, after being on the front lines all year.

“We do have an emergency schedule for anything that happens. We usually end up in the middle of it,” said nurse Janice Stahl, a 34-year veteran of the Shelby County Health Department. “I’m a public health nurse. I do immunizations, checkups. Shots. Just about anything.”

But this year hasn’t been like any other. The virus took over and asked her to put her life on the line, day after day.

It’s a lot for employees like Stahl to handle.

“This is probably the most we’ve ever been through, you know,” she said.

That’s why getting the shot in her arm will leave a mark.

“It didn’t hurt it all,” Stahl said. “I’m glad the shot’s final come out. I hope people will take it. hopefully it’s gonna help to keep the spread down.”