Protests held across Tennessee to reopen the state

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People across the Volunteer state gathered on Sunday to protest, claiming their constitutional rights are being violated by the guidelines set in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ‘Free TN’ Facebook group has nearly 6,400 members and gathered in different parts of the state.

Some protestors believe their rights are being violated while others say it is not what political leaders are saying, but it is how they are saying it.

“I’m not worried about that,” One protestor told WREG. “As long as what we’re being told is advice and not orders.”

Protestors specifically spoke out against federal and local mandates to remain socially distant. They believe it is violating their right to assemble.

“Why would we just negate everything that we say is freedom for the sake of people getting the cold, or the flu, or pneumonia?” Torian Whitlow said.

Health experts understand the strain the pandemic is putting on people but predict a major spike in COVID-19 cases if gatherings resume too early.

“What can happen is the virus can spread to not just a few but to tens and hundreds of people,” Infectious Disease Specialist for Baptist Hospital Dr. Manoj Jain said. “We know this from Mardi Gras. At the time, thousands of people became infected.”

These protests come as leaders across the country announce potential plans to reopen as soon as possible.

However, doctors say a concentrated approach would be less risky than large gatherings, where the virus could spread.

“Some of those people could have asymptomatic transmission. They may not know that they’re sick but they could still be transmitting the virus to one another,” Dr. Jain said. “And that could be very problematic.”

Some Mid-South communities are starting to discuss when they could reopen but specific dates have not been set.