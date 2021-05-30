Protestors surround Nashville hat store following controversial Instagram post

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Protestors surrounded a Nashville hat store on Saturday following a controversial post on Instagram.

The hatWRKS hat shop in Nashville is on 8th Ave S. and the owner posted to Instagram on Friday wearing a yellow patch resembling the Star of David that read the words “not vaccinated”.

The post described the patches as “great” with a “strong adhesive back” and that they would be making hats soon.

The post was later deleted from the account after several people commented saying it was offensive. The shop then posted again questioning why people were outraged by the earlier post, but not with the “tyranny the world is experiencing” today.

There was another post after that making statements regarding how people must “show their papers” in order to return to school, keep a job or enter a private business. It also mentioned fighting back to not relive history.

Well-known hat companies are responding to this incident on Social Media. Goorin Bros., a global hat brand Since 1895 responded with the following message on Twitter:

To be clear, we do not condone or agree with the views of this individual. We are investigating internally what actions can be taken and how quickly. — Goorin Bros. (@GoorinBros) May 29, 2021

Stetson is a company which sells hats, boots, western Apparel, eyewear, and fragrance. They also made a public comment about the incident on Twitter:

We are aware of the situation in Nashville. We take this matter seriously and are investigating in order to take the necessary and appropriate next steps. Along with our distribution partners, Stetson condemns antisemitism and discrimination of any kind. — John B. Stetson (@StetsonUSA) May 29, 2021

Organizers surrounded the store on Saturday morning around 10 a.m. and held up signs. One sign read “No Nazis in Nashville!”

Protestors outside the hatWRKS hat shop in Nashville

There is another protest planned for Saturday at 2 p.m. News 2 will continue to follow this story for updates.