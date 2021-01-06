Protesters gather outside Arkansas State Capitol in support of Pres. Trump

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Protesters are gathering near the Arkansas State Capitol Wednesday to support President Donald Trump.
Dozens of protesters are scattered on the grounds and near the capitol building.
Some protesters are carrying guns and some have riot shields, but there have been no reports of any issues.
In addition to local speakers, protesters listened to the president’s speech from Washington, D.C.
This protest is one of many happening across the country as Congress prepares to meet to certify the Electoral College vote won by Joe Biden.
This is a developing story.