Protesters want accountability for driver accused of driving into Midtown crowd

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted by Memphis Police on several felonies after he allegedly drove his car through a group of protesters last week.

Beau Albauer is accused of trying to hit peaceful protesters in the Cooper-Young area on Friday.

“I saw him coming towards me, and I was like, okay, this is it.” Ayla Beers said. “This is how I go.”

When it first happened, Albauer was let off with a traffic citation at the time, but now there is a warrant out for his arrest.

Beers went through what exactly happened leading up to the incident.

“He sped up,” Beers said. “Like, I could hear him speed up. I could hear the engine accelerating.”

WREG investigated Albauer’s criminal record and could not find any prior charges in Shelby County.

However, the victims he allegedly hit want to know why it took so long for a warrant to be issued.

“They protected the driver more than the crowd and haven’t taken statements from willing witnesses, whose names and numbers we’ve given them,” another victim Shiloh Grace said.

“How many more ‘innocent white guys’ are let go just because of the color of their skin?” Beers said. “When that stops happening and we see actual reform within our police force, then there will be solace.”