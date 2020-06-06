Protesters take to Midtown Memphis streets demanding racial justice

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Protesters have been marching in Memphis for more than a week following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, and one group took to streets in Midtown on Friday.

The group met on Madison Avenue, marched down Cooper Street, to Young Avenue, and at one point they blocked all six lanes of East Parkway.

Protests erupted nationwide after the death of George Floyd in police custody. Most protests in Memphis have remained peaceful, though some violence has broken out nationwide.

Protesters are demanding local and federal governments address racial inequalities and injustices.