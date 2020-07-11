Protesters shutdown parts of Central Avenue, police ask them to leave the street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Protesters shut down parts of Central Avenue near the University of Memphis Friday afternoon.

The demonstrators marched and rallied against social injustice.

“Defund the police!” the crowd shouted.

Demonstrators claim the cost of higher education is too high. They also denounced the treatment of immigrants across the country.

“Abolish ICE! ICE is a hate group!” protesters chanted, “Education not deportation!”

Trying to control traffic, police officers demanded the demonstrators get out of the street, but they kept on marching.

The issue came to a head at Central and Highland when an officer got out of his squad car and asked the crowd to get off the street.

“I don’t want to hear it!” the crowd shouted, “Turn in your badges!”

Officers got back in their squad cars and refused to press the issue or physically confront the demonstrators, who eventually walked back up Central and ended the rally peacefully.