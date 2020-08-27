Protesters rally in support of teenager shot by US Marshals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – Dozens of protesters gathered at a South Memphis gas station Wednesday evening to support a teenager shot by US Marshals. The crowd shouted his name.



“Darshun Holliday! Darshun Holliday!” the crowd yelled.



The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says officers surrounded Darshun Holliday’s car at a Mapco on Elvis Presley Tuesday afternoon. Officers claimed the vehicle is connected to a murder suspect they’ve been looking for.



TBI agents say the 17-year-old tried to get away by ramming officer’s vehicles. At that point, they say one of the officers in those vehicles shot Holliday in the arm. Investigators say Holliday got out after being wounded and ran across the street where officers arrested him and eventually realized he wasn’t the murderer they were after.



“There is no reason why a suspect should be shot,” a protester shouted Wednesday, “Until you have proof you do not have a claim to take your gun out with intent.”

Protesters call the incident another example of racial injustice. They marched around the gas station with a list of demands. They want the name of the officer who shot Holliday released. They also want Memphis city officials to defund police. They want officials to take money from law enforcement and reallocate those funds to disadvantaged neighborhoods.

Holliday was released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon and taken to the Juvenile Detention Center where he faces a long list of charges including multiple counts of aggravated assault and theft. TBI agents say Holliday stole the vehicle he was in and claim he had a loaded gun in the car.

Agents say the car was stolen in Germantown but they haven’t said how it’s connected to that murder suspect. There is also no word on where the murder suspect might be.