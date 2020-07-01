Protesters outside City Hall led away by police after refusing to leave for construction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several people were led away from Memphis City Hall by police after refusing to leave despite an order to do so.

On Tuesday evening, protesters- some of whom had been out there for 15 days demanding that money be diverted from the Memphis Police Department to resources that help the poor – were given notice of planned construction that was set to begin early Wednesday morning.

Te city posted signs that said a construction zone needs to be set up so repairs can be made to the exterior and roof of City Hall.

Police several hours early Wednesday morning to set up barricades around the area and block off traffic on nearby streets. They told the protesters they need to clear out, but the group said they won’t leave until their demands are met.

Officers were using bullhorns to try to disperse the crowd from Civic Center Plaza. Just before 6 a.m. they even warned them that an unlawful assembly would be declared if they didn’t leave as soon as possible.

As of 8 a.m. the protesters had not left and officers began going to talk with the protesters individually to see if they could get them to move. Authorities told the protesters they could relocate right across the street or to a nearby spot, but they refused, saying the idea is to disrupt City Hall. They also claimed that this had nothing to do with construction and the city was just trying to get them to leave.

Some of the protesters roped themselves to the fence outside City Hall and several people could be seen sitting in tents.

Just before 9 a.m. the dozen or so remaining protesters were led away by officers.

Officers said they asked the citizens to move for their own safety.

This is a developing story.

