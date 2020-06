MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of protesters took the streets of Collierville is protest the death of George Floyd and police brutality on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Collierville Police Department’s Twitter, it started at the town square around 4 p.m.

The protest scheduled for today at the town square started at 4 pm. The protest march is heading down Poplar to Maynard Way and then returning back to the square. We will update as we receive more. — Collierville Police (@colliervillepd) June 7, 2020

The group marched down Poplar Avenue to Maynard Way and circled back to the square.

CPD says the protesters were peaceful and the march was over by 5:30 p.m.

