Protesters march after Wisconsin police shoot man in back

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Neighbors confronted law enforcement at the scene of a police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday and crowds marched in the streets after a video posted on social media appeared to show officers shoot at a man’s back seven times as he leaned into a vehicle.
The Kenosha Police Department said in a news release Sunday that a person was hospitalized in serious condition after the shooting around 5 p.m. as officers were responding to a “domestic incident.” Police did not provide details about what led to the shooting.
A Kenosha Police Department dispatcher referred calls by The Associated Press Sunday night to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the agency that will be investigating the shooting.
A message left with DOJ was not immediately returned.
