Protesters gather outside of Flight after racial discrimination allegations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Protesters gathered outside of a popular downtown Memphis restaurant just a day after allegations of racial discrimination from the business came out on social media.

Roughly 30 people gathered outside of Flight on Main Street.

It comes just a day after the restaurant’s management said they were launching an investigation into the accusations of discriminatory practices among customers and employees.

Organizers of the protest say they came out to speak with management and hold them accountable for any possible wrong doing.

“We have to bring these things to light and have to discourage people from patronizing their business,” Protest Organizer L.J. Abraham said. “We’re going to find you and we’re to make sure we shut you down. That’s all we can do.”

Flight Ownership Group released a statement on social media which reads in part:

“…We take all allegations of discriminatory behavior seriously and refuse to tolerate this type of behavior at our restaurant. To the extent that we learn that any of these accusations are true, these employees will be terminated immediately.” Flight Ownership Group

The statement also says management will deal with any actions that violated the law.

Protesters tell us the restaurant was closed while they were gathered.