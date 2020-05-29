Protesters gather in downtown Memphis to demonstrate for George Floyd

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Protesters gathered in downtown Memphis Thursday night to demonstrate for George Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis Police officer kneeled on his neck.

Protesters met at Beale Street just one night after similar protests shut down Union Avenue. Demonstrators could be heard chanting, “No justice, no peace! No racist police!” along with “Black Lives Matter!”

“Tonight, we’re gonna said with Minnesota, we’re gonna stand with Memphis, we’re gonna stand with L.A. until justice is brought forward,” said protest organizer and One Church Memphis pastor Devante Hill.

Hill said the focus of Thursday night’s protest was “the injustice that comes from behind the badge.”

“I’ve been a victim of it so many times,” Hill said. “I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been pulled over, thrown in the back of a car–in this city–and let go and couldn’t say anything because my voice was snatched away.”

Hill said there were also people driving along with signs to join the protest while still practicing social distancing.