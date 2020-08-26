Protesters gather at gas station where teen shot by marshals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Protestors gathered Wednesday afternoon at the Mapco on Alcy and Elvis Presley Boulevard where a U.S. Marshals task force shot a teen they say rammed into their vehicles.

The TBI says marshals were looking for a murder suspect but an investigation determined the teen, identified by his mother as Darshun Holliday, was not the suspect they were looking for.

Holliday was shot in the arm as the task force surrounded his vehicle Tuesday. He ran to a wooded area where he was captured.

His mother said her son ran because he was scared and said agents could have handled things differently.

“If he wasn’t holding a weapon at you all, you shouldn’t have shot,” she said.

