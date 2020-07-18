Protesters block lanes of traffic on 5th anniversary of officer-involved shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday marked five years since a Memphis police officer shot and killed 19-year-old Darrius Stewart, and protesters briefly scuffled with police during a protest to mark the anniversary.

Following a balloon release at the site where Stewart was killed on Winchester near Hickory Hill, protesters blocked several lanes of Winchester.

They initially refused to return to the sidewalk when officers arrived, but eventually did and police reported no arrests.

“We are not breaking any laws outside of holding up your little traffic,” one demonstrator could be heard telling a police officer.

Stewart was killed by Officer Connor Schilling during a 2015 traffic stop.

Stewart was a passenger in a car that had been pulled out, but after Schilling discovered Stewart had two out-of-state warrants, he said Stewart attacked him with his own handcuffs and he had to shoot him. Video shows the two on the ground in a scuffle.

“My son 5′ 6″ weighing about 110 pounds. Connor Schilling about 6′ 2″ weighing almost 300 pounds. What struggle? What struggle took place out here?” Stewart’s mother, Mary Stewart, said at Friday’s protest.

A grand jury declined to indict Schilling who later retired from the force. Last year, a $17 million lawsuit Mary Stewart brought against the city was dismissed.

“The City of Memphis, you owe us justice. Justice for Darrius!” said Stewart’s cousin Neaira Stewart.

“It’s still torture. I mean, still trying to get some justice, get something done for my son,” said Stewart’s father, Henry Williams.

Five years later, Stewart’s family is calling for investigators to take another look at the case.

“We must demand of the District Attorney’s office that this case immediately be reopened,” said Rev. Regina Clarke, speaking on behalf of the family.