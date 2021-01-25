Protest erupts over police car driving through crowd in Washington

TACOMA, Wash. — Protesters have set a large fire, damaged buildings and marched with signs in response to a police car driving through a crowd in Tacoma, Washington.

The demonstrators gathered Sunday evening near the intersection where at least two people were hurt on Saturday.

Police say the officer had responded to a call about street racers when people in the crowd began hitting the police vehicle. Video shared online shows the car plowing through the crowd of pedestrians, hitting at least one person.

Police say the officer has been placed on administrative leave.

Protesters told news outlets Sunday that they want the officer to be fired.