Proposal to include feminine hygiene products in sales-tax holiday faces backlash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A proposal to include feminine hygiene products during Tennessee’s annual sales-tax holiday is facing resistance from lawmakers concerned about the lack of limit on such purchases.

According to the legislation, tampons, menstrual pads and other similar products would be tax free during Tennessee’s three day weekend in July where certain goods can be purchased tax free.

Senator Joey Hensley debated against the bill.

“I would think since it’s a sales tax holiday, there’s really no limit on the number of items anybody can purchase,” he was reported as telling fellow lawmakers. “I don’t know how you would limit the number of items someone could purchase.”

The bill estimates that women spend about $120 a year on these products.

The Associated Press reported that the proposal is estimated to cost the state roughly $132,700 each year.

The Republican-controlled hearing originally was poised to give the bill a negative recommendation during Tuesday’s hearing but held off to give the bill’s Democratic sponsor more time to address questions about the funding.