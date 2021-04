MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A prominent Memphis pastor died this week after serving his congregation for more than 50 years.

Rev. Dr. Johnny C. Bachus died on Tuesday, his family told WREG. He was the leader of St. Mark Baptist Church on Lauderdale for 53 years.

Bachus also served his community as a member of the Memphis Baptist Ministerial Association, the Memphis District Association and as an advocate for civil rights during the 1960s.

He leaves behind a wife of 63 years and five children.