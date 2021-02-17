Programming Change: Shows preempted by storm coverage to air early Thursday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several shows have been rescheduled for early Thursday morning due to winter weather coverage on Wednesday.

The Bold and the Beautiful will air at 1:35 a.m. Thursday followed by Inside Edition at 2:05 a.m. and Jeopardy at 2:35 a.m.

