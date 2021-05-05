Production companies concerned for staffing deficit after pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As large-scale events start to get back on the schedule, production companies are concerned that there may not be enough people to get the show on the road.

“What I think we’re looking at is a deficit in qualified workers to go and do live events,” CLLD LLC Owner Chris Lisle said.

When the COVID-19 pandemic put the industry on pause a lot of people were forced to find temporary work.

“What we’re finding is some of these people have found happiness and joy in that work and have decided they won’t come back to our industry,” Lisle said. “Where we’re starting to get worried is are we going to have staff and crew ready to come back and fill these roles that we need to put on a show.”

Owner of Spectrum Sound, Ken Porter, said because of the specialized skill set it’s more of a challenge to hire.

“We’ve been hiring, we’ve been finding some people that are freelance available and stuff like that that we’ve been talking to,” Porter said.

But Lisle said there’s an excitement in the air knowing that entertainment is coming back this year.

“The return to work is happening,” Lisle said. “I wouldn’t say the faucet is back on, but it’s trickling and things are definitely starting to come back to life.”

Lisle said it was a huge sign of hope to have Fourth of July celebrations resumed after being cancelled last year, as well as outdoor concerts and music festivals this summer.