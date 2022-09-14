MEMPHIS, Tenn.– If you’ve had trouble getting through to Memphis Light, Gas and Water, you’re not alone.

Erserline Blanks said she usually stays on top of her bills but it got tough with the hot streak this summer. She fell behind and got a cut-off notice from MLGW.

Blanks is on oxygen. She knew she needed electricity. Her nephew lent her enough to keep the power on.

“I thought at least by 1 o’clock my power would be back on. Nothing,” Blanks said.

So there she was at home in Frayser with no electricity. She tried calling but no one answered.

“All you get is the recording saying we appreciate your call, all circuits are busy. We don’t have enough staff or something,” Blanks said.

She spent all weekend without lights until she called the WREG Problem Solvers. When inquired about her case this week, officials told us “There was an error that prevented the system from generating a connect order.”

They sent someone out Tuesday to restore her services.

“Oh man, it’s a relief. It’s a relief,” Blanks said. “I am really grateful to WREG because I don’t like getting a bad attitude.”

But Blanks is not alone in having challenges reaching the utility.

In a statement to the Problem Solvers, MLGW said “We are experiencing an extremely high call volume and are short staffed. Our Customer Care Center is staying open until 7 p.m.”

They also said they’re reopening four customer service locations that have been closed for more than two years. Those locations include downtown, Lamar Avenue, Whitehaven, and Millington.

“We need to talk to somebody. If you can’t get through on the phone why not have somebody there you can talk to,” Blanks said.

Blanks questions why they waited so long.

► If you have a problem you need solved with the help of WREG’s Problem Solvers, email Stacy at stacy.jacobson@wreg.com. More stories from the WREG Problem Solvers