MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Problem Solvers are continuing coverage of a state-funded program taking people to and from doctor appointments.

Cheryl Dare is one of several people on TennCare who shared her story.

“So far they’ve sent a chairlift once out of two years of using transport,” she said.

She’s frustrated by the failures of state contractors operating “Non-Emergency Medical Transportation.” She has trouble walking and requests a chairlift or a ramp, but said they never send one.

Our WREG Problem Solvers investigation found widespread issues while Tennessee pays for more than 1.5 million rides a year as part of contracts worth about $60 billion.

Dare said she heard from TennCare officials after the Problem Solvers story aired.

“I just remember thinking that’s the first time anybody has called me about any of this stuff. I had written a letter of complaint and hadn’t heard anything,” she said.

She was hopeful her next ride would finally include the help she needs.

We were there as the van pulled up Tuesday. But after speaking with the driver, the driver reached in the vehicle and pulled out a stool, indicating they did not have a lift.

It took Dare three tries to safely step up into the van, making Dare feel worried about falling.

“The falling because a lot of times when I fall, I hit my head and end up having to go get a CT scan”

That’s why legal experts say the state could be breaking federal law.

“It’s incumbent on the government and their contractors to make these vehicles ADA compliant,” civil rights attorney Brice Timmons said.

But after Dare settled into the van, the driver loaded her walker into the trunk guiding it up a ramp.

Dare said she had no idea the ramp was there. We showed her a picture of it the next day. She said it was something she would’ve used.

“I didn’t see that,” she said.

It’s unclear why the contracted driver did not offer Dare the ramp.

What is clear: this system is still not working despite billions of public dollars being spent. That’s why we are going back to TennCare to keep pushing for answers.

UPDATE: A little bit of good news: Dare says her ride home from the doctor did include a lift.

TennCare officials tell us they didn’t have records indicating Dare needed a lift. They’ve now changed her account so she is automatically assigned one.

The also ask people to file complaints on the phone with the call center.

► If you have a problem you need solved with the help of WREG’s Problem Solvers, email Stacy at stacy.jacobson@wreg.com. More stories from the WREG Problem Solvers