MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A local funeral home that has gained a national spotlight with the Netflix show Buried by the Bernards is in trouble once again.

The Board of Funeral Directors says R-Bernard didn’t pay fees overdue for more than two years. They also say the Orange Mound business didn’t submit required annual reports for three years straight.

This time, state regulators issued a $500 fine to R-Bernard.

In a consent order signed this May, Debbie Bernard admitted to the issues.

They told the Problem Solvers “We got fined for something we don’t even use”, saying they don’t offer certain types of contracts and didn’t know they had to turn anything in.

All of this comes on the heels of another misstep.

Earlier this year, the state fined R-Bernard more than $7,000 after we spoke with two families who say the funeral home mixed up their loved ones’ remains.

There’s no word on whether Netflix plans to renew Buried by the Bernards, which premiered in 2021.

