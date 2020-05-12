Mississippi contractor charged with fraud after Problem Solvers investigation

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A Mississippi contractor who was the subject of a Problem Solvers investigation earlier this year was charged with home repair fraud over $5,000.

Southaven Police charged Larry Harris with Trademark Properties on April 28. He posted $15,000 bond in DeSoto County, according to records.

WREG’s Problem Solvers began looking into Smith after a Southaven homeowner claimed he never finished a remodeling job at her home, and left a dumpster on the property.

During the course of reporting that story, the WREG Problem Solvers couldn’t verify that Harris had a contractor’s license in Mississippi.

Harris claimed he was licensed, but the Mississippi Board of Contractors said that his license was a forgery, and they also began an investigation.

The victim in the original case says Harris is no longer doing work on her home, and she hopes the legal development will give her her a chance to find a new person to finish the job.