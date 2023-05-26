MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For six weeks, people at Hope Heights in downtown Memphis have been living without hot water.

Friday, building owners shared some good news in environmental court.

“We think it’s working,” Millennia Companies attorney Ben Sissman told the judge.

The owners of Hope Heights were cited to environmental court Wednesday for the issues with the hot water. The WREG Problem Solvers were there when they said the hot water would be fixed that day.

“Who wants to get up every day and boil water on the stove just so you can have hot water to bathe in?” one woman told us.

People said there were also issues with the elevator: one has been broken for nearly a year and the second one broke a week ago. They said management paid for some people to stay in a hotel when they couldn’t access their units.

“People are handicapped here and overweight and older people. So it made a big difference walking down all those stairs,” Renee Burton said.

They were back in court to confirm on Friday.

“It’s working fine now, everybody’s happy,” Burton said. “It feels wonderful cause we hadn’t had it for two months.”

Burton also said one of the elevators had been fixed.

Hope Heights is owned by the Millennia Companies, which gets millions of dollars in funding from the federal government to operate subsidized housing. They own multiple buildings in Memphis, including Hope Heights, Serenity at Highland and Memphis Towers.

We’ve reported on similar issues at all of those properties.

In a statement, Millennia’s marketing director Valerie Jerome wrote, “the preservation process is complex and takes time to correct the wear and tear from years of neglect.”

Jerome said Hope Heights had its plumbing system replaced two years ago. They are trying to find out why a new system is having issues.

They also said they have more updates planned at their Memphis properties.

The judge ordered Millennia back in court again next Wednesday to confirm everything is still working as it should.