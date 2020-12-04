Landlord says elderly tenant struggles with getting help from Memphis Housing Authority

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 68-year-old woman who relies on public assistance is having trouble getting that help from the Memphis Housing Authority. It’s gotten so bad her landlord is the one who called the WREG Problem Solvers to investigate

Like many landlords, Adam Rudman has had to find a balance this year at his multiple properties, including Winbranch Complex in Whitehaven.

That’s where one of his tenants has lived for 15 years. She’s 68 years old in a wheelchair and relies on section 8 housing vouchers for most of her rent.

“She always cheerful, always positive. Every time we reach out to her, go into her apartment we always try to make sure she’s going to be alright,” Rudman said.

But Rudman says for the last three months, they haven’t gotten any rent payments from the Memphis Housing Authority. They even showed us this email from October 4th where his leasing manager asked them to look into it, saying she doesn’t always understand what’s going on.

“We sent numerous emails to section 8 and we tried to talk with them over the phone,” Rudman said. “They’re bureaucrats. It’s hard for her to get the help she needs.”

The Problem Solvers contacted MHA Friday.

They sent a statement, saying in part, “We looked into Ms. Caldwell’s housing assistance and see where she never completed her annual recertification process which was due by October 1st. Given the current pandemic conditions and her elderly status, we will go ahead and process her assistance.”

They went on to say, “it would be extremely helpful to us if anyone communicating with her could also help us help her by encouraging her to sign all outstanding documents and return them to us.”

For Rudman, that’s even more frustrating, because he says he’s been trying to help, and he’s been patient. He just can’t get anyone from the Housing Authority to work with him.

We asked him if paperwork issues through section 8 could possibly contribute to people getting evicted when they shouldn’t.

“Eventually, yeah,” Rudman said.

We went back to the housing authority to ask them what assistance they have in place for people like this who need help with paperwork. So far, they have not responded.