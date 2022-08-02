MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Code enforcement officers reported signs of improvement at a hearing Tuesday after a Problem Solvers investigation found the accused landlords of Garden View Apartments in Whitehaven were also getting tax breaks.

A representative for Garden View LLC said the company would have a lawyer at Tuesday’s environmental court hearing. But the lawyer didn’t show up. Code enforcement officers told Judge Patrick Dandridge they can’t get in touch with anyone either.

“So there’s no management on the site?” the judge asked.

“No sir,” the code enforcement officer said.

But the owners of the Garden View Apartments did speak with the Problem Solvers.

A representative for the New York-based owners, Shimon Weinberger and Matty Wercberger, said they “apologize” for ignoring the issues. The representative said they bought Garden View as well as several other complexes because they “believe in fixing up properties.”

In fact, in court, code officers told the judge the owners have cleaned up Garden View since they started monitoring.

“We do see signs of progress,” code enforcement said.

The owners said they’re also making updates at Sunrise Villa, the property receiving a PILOT from the Health, Educational and Housing Facility Board. They sent video showing new pavement installed this week and said they’ve spent $2 million to redo plumbing.

But there is still a long way to go. In court, code officers said the Garden View Apartments still have air conditioning and construction problems classified as an “emergency.”

“No repairs to the AC and no repairs to the porch as well,” a code officer said. “It appears the porch is actually separating from the building and it presents an imminent danger of collapsing on anybody coming in and out of that property.”

The owners are due back in environmental court again next Tuesday, August 9.