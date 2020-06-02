City says it’s replacing Waste Pro after trash piles up in some neighborhoods

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis city official told City Council on Tuesday that the city is hiring another company to handle garbage collection in parts of Cordova and Hickory Hill.

City COO Doug McGowen said the level of service provided by contractor Waste Pro has been “unacceptable,” saying the city is hiring a different company to finish the work, and looking into legal options in their contract with Waste Pro.

Residents in those areas have contacted WREG complaining about trash piling up. Our Problem Solvers have reported on those issues, asking Mayor Jim Strickland’s office if he has any explanation, but his office never responded to our inquiries.

McGowen told council members that the city has not paid the contractor for several months.

“Quite frankly we are exercising every option we have in the contract,” he said.

The administration ended its contract with Inland Waste to service these areas under similar circumstances in 2018.

So far, Waste Pro has not responded to inquiries about the delays.

Related Content Cordova still having trash and debris pickup issues Video