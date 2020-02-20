Problem Solvers investigation gets dumpster removed, uncovers disturbing warning

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — The WREG Problem Solvers got a dumpster removed from a homeowner’s property and uncovered an investigation into a Mississippi contractor.

Jeanette Ford because a first-time home buyer last summer.

The home needed a lot of updating, but she got excited at the prospect of her five children playing in the big yard, marked by a long driveway.

But soon, that driveway got eaten up by a massive commercial dumpster.

Her contractor rented the dumpster for a week, but that was in September of 2019. As of January 2020, it was still there.

“I was getting no where with Mr. Harris trying to get someone to come out here and pick it up. He would give me the runaround. Tell me he’s working on it,” Ford said of her contractor, Larry Harris.

She got tired of waiting, so she called the WREG Problem Solvers.

She showed us the Ultimate Dumpsters paperwork provided by Harris. He paid about $500 to rent the dumpster for seven days. They billed it to his address in Byhalia and put Ford’s home in Southaven as the service address.

To start, the Problem Solvers called Ultimate Dumpsters, based in New York..

The representative said Harris owed more than $1,500 at that point. According to the invoice, the charge is $15 a day for each day you go over.

“We cannot really pick up the dumpster unless we’ll be able to receive a payment for the days overage,” the rep said.

She also said if he doesn’t pay, both Harris and Ford could be in financial trouble; collections agents hold both addresses accountable.

That’s when the Problem Solvers knew we had to get answers from Harris himself. So, we went to his Byhalia address and asked about the dumpster.

At first he disputed that he’d abandoned it.

“We didn’t leave the dumpster there. Actually we’re still there working,” he said.

But soon he changed his story.

“The dumpster has been paid and they’re saying the call wasn’t made for it to be picked up. We got timelines and emails where the call was made to be picked up,” Harris said.

WREG checked with Ultimate Dumpsters. They said Harris did call about six weeks after delivery and asked for a pickup. He used a credit card to pay the balance, but that got declined. So nothing ever happened.

Harris went back and forth about the details. He even accused the dumpster company of extortion.

“When you bring something and set it and then you have to pay us this for us to come get it,” he said of the company’s requirements.

But in the end he made this guarantee to the Problem Solvers.

“We’ll have the dumpster removed next week, hopefully all this will be taken care of,” he said.

Ten days later, Ford woke up to an empty spot where the dumpster used to be.

“They came a couple days ago in the middle of the night and as you can see they’ve removed the dumpster,” she said when we returned to her home. “Everyone was shocked to see it gone! Like, wow! Finally, it’s gone!”

She’s relieved because by now she’d gotten a removal notice from her homeowners association.

“If you all had not gotten involved, I do believe this dumpster would still be sitting here today,” she said.

But before the Problems Solvers wrapped up this case, we called the dumpster company to get the value of the final balance.

That’s when they dropped a bombshell: Harris never paid it off. Instead, he called to tell them he was moving the dumpster to an undisclosed location. That means he’s still putting his customer at risk, because they’ve now sent the case to collections.

And that’s not the only warning we uncovered about Harris, who Ford originally hired based on a referral from a friend. She had signed an estimate for the work for $25,000.

In order to get the job, she had to get approval from her lender. Ford passed on a provided copy of his Mississippi residential builders license, which is required for home remodeling jobs worth more than $10,000.

“It was the first week in August he started doing the renovations. We started demo then add-ons started shortly after that,” Ford said.

It didn’t take long for problems to start, including with the sub-contractors.

“They’ve been complaining about not being paid so they’re not finishing the job,” she said. “A couple weeks, a week go by and no one be up here working on the home.”

And nearly six months later, the work still hadn’t finished.

“The floor’s coming up here,” Ford said.

Then, there was the dumpster.

When we spoke with Harris about it at his Byhalia home, he made a suspicious comment.

“I’m just glad this whole conversation is pretty much over a dumpster, pretty much. So we label this as a dumpster issue and not a contracting building issue it’s a dumpster issue,” he said.

The Problem Solvers got suspicious because we’d already tried to verify Harris’s residential building license with the Mississippi Board of Contractors.

Neither his name nor his company “Trademark Properties” yielded any results.

The Problem Solvers asked Harris why the Board didn’t have any record of him having a license.

“We got a license. We are a licensed contracting company. we always been a licensed contracting company,” he said. “I don’t believe that because we can provide that information.”

He never sent anything to follow up.

But remember, he gave Ford a copy of a license when she first got her loan last summer. The document has the Mississippi state seal, his company name “Trademark Properties,” a license number and even an insurance policy, with an expiration date of January 16, 2020.

Since the Problem Solvers couldn’t substantiate it online, we sent it to Charles Sharman with the Mississippi Board of Contractors.

“It kinda freaked me out when you sent me that,” Sharman said from his office in Jackson.

According to Sharman, the license is a forged document. He said it prompted officials to jump start their investigation into Harris and Trademark Properties, which had already began due to a complaint filed by Ford.

“Compared to other ones we’ve seen that was a very good forgery. I was shocked. To me it put a little more urgency,” he said.

What’s more, the insurance company told Ford they cancelled Trademark’s policy last August, leaving customers like her at risk.

“We’re super glad you got it and I’m super excited that maybe this will get out to the public to be aware of,” Sharman said.

And even though Harris fulfilled his promise to remove the dumpster, his promise about the renovations never happened.

“We’ll be done this week,” he said at his home.

“He’ll tell me we just need another week. He been telling me that since September,” Ford said.

It’s why she’s now getting a lawyer and doing all she can to warn others.

During the Problem Solvers’ reporting on this story, we also found another former customer of Larry Harris and Trademark Properties.

His experience had a lot of similarities to Ford’s. He said his project was supposed to take eight months, but ended up taking 18. He said subcontractors also complained about not getting paid.

He had the same warning for other potential customers. We’ll be sharing his story Friday.