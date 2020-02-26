Prison officials report no issues with Sherra Wright during prison sentence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We are getting some insight on how Sherra Wright is passing her time behind bars.

Officials with the Tennessee Department of Corrections say Wright is enrolled in adult basic education classes.



And despite having discipline problems while in Shelby County Jail, which included flooding her jail cell, officials say she has had no discipline issues at the Tennessee Prison for Women in Nashville, where she is now serving a 30-year sentence.



Her only visitors have been her brother and sister in law.

Wright pleaded guilty last year to the facilitating the murder of her ex-husband, basketball standout Lorenzen Wright, in 2010.

She took a plea deal and avoided a trial.



Billy Turner, her alleged accomplice, is set to go to trial later this year.