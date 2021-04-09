Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died at 99

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 12: (L-R) Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh during “The Patron’s Lunch” celebrations for The Queen’s 90th birthday at The Mall on June 12, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

LONDON — Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, died early Friday morning at Windsor Castle, the Royal Family announced. He was 99.

“The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss,” the family said. “Further announcements will be made in due course.”

It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.



His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/XOIDQqlFPn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2021

Just three weeks ago, Prince Philip was released from London’s King Edward VII’s Hospital after being treated for an infection and undergoing a heart procedure. He was initially admitted to the hospital on February 16.

Prince Philip married Queen Elizabeth in 1947. They have four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

This is a developing story.