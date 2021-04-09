Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died at 99

LONDON — Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, died early Friday morning at Windsor Castle, the Royal Family announced. He was 99.
“The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss,” the family said. “Further announcements will be made in due course.”
Just three weeks ago, Prince Philip was released from London’s King Edward VII’s Hospital after being treated for an infection and undergoing a heart procedure. He was initially admitted to the hospital on February 16.
Prince Philip married Queen Elizabeth in 1947. They have four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
